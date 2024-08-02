100 Euros to Romanian leus

Convert EUR to RON at the real exchange rate

100 eur
497.61 ron

€1.000 EUR = L4.976 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

EUR to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.97684.9790
Low4.96404.9640
Average4.97204.9748
Change-0.01%0.05%
View full history

1 EUR to RON stats

The performance of EUR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9768 and a 30 day low of 4.9640. This means the 30 day average was 4.9720. The change for EUR to RON was -0.01.

The performance of EUR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9790 and a 90 day low of 4.9640. This means the 90 day average was 4.9748. The change for EUR to RON was 0.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Romanian Leu
1 EUR4.97610 RON
5 EUR24.88050 RON
10 EUR49.76100 RON
20 EUR99.52200 RON
50 EUR248.80500 RON
100 EUR497.61000 RON
250 EUR1,244.02500 RON
500 EUR2,488.05000 RON
1000 EUR4,976.10000 RON
2000 EUR9,952.20000 RON
5000 EUR24,880.50000 RON
10000 EUR49,761.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Euro
1 RON0.20096 EUR
5 RON1.00481 EUR
10 RON2.00961 EUR
20 RON4.01922 EUR
50 RON10.04805 EUR
100 RON20.09610 EUR
250 RON50.24025 EUR
500 RON100.48050 EUR
1000 RON200.96100 EUR
2000 RON401.92200 EUR
5000 RON1,004.80500 EUR
10000 RON2,009.61000 EUR