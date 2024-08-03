Euro to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Romanian leus is currently 4.976 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.101% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 4.977 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 4.971 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.027% increase in value.