Euro to Romanian leus Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Euro to Romanian leus history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to Romanian leus (RON) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and RON historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Euro to Romanian leus exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Euro to Romanian leus is currently 4.976 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.101% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 4.977 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 4.971 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.027% increase in value.
How to convert Euros to Romanian leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
