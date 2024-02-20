1 Romanian leu to Euros

Convert RON to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 ron
0.20 eur

1.00000 RON = 0.20095 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:36
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Euro
1 RON0.20095 EUR
5 RON1.00473 EUR
10 RON2.00946 EUR
20 RON4.01892 EUR
50 RON10.04730 EUR
100 RON20.09460 EUR
250 RON50.23650 EUR
500 RON100.47300 EUR
1000 RON200.94600 EUR
2000 RON401.89200 EUR
5000 RON1004.73000 EUR
10000 RON2009.46000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Romanian Leu
1 EUR4.97645 RON
5 EUR24.88225 RON
10 EUR49.76450 RON
20 EUR99.52900 RON
50 EUR248.82250 RON
100 EUR497.64500 RON
250 EUR1244.11250 RON
500 EUR2488.22500 RON
1000 EUR4976.45000 RON
2000 EUR9952.90000 RON
5000 EUR24882.25000 RON
10000 EUR49764.50000 RON