250 Euros to Omani rials

Convert EUR to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 eur
105.012 omr

€1.000 EUR = ر.ع.0.4200 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42120.4212
Low0.41520.4112
Average0.41810.4162
Change0.92%1.45%
View full history

1 EUR to OMR stats

The performance of EUR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4212 and a 30 day low of 0.4152. This means the 30 day average was 0.4181. The change for EUR to OMR was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4212 and a 90 day low of 0.4112. This means the 90 day average was 0.4162. The change for EUR to OMR was 1.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Omani Rial
1 EUR0.42005 OMR
5 EUR2.10025 OMR
10 EUR4.20049 OMR
20 EUR8.40098 OMR
50 EUR21.00245 OMR
100 EUR42.00490 OMR
250 EUR105.01225 OMR
500 EUR210.02450 OMR
1000 EUR420.04900 OMR
2000 EUR840.09800 OMR
5000 EUR2,100.24500 OMR
10000 EUR4,200.49000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Euro
1 OMR2.38068 EUR
5 OMR11.90340 EUR
10 OMR23.80680 EUR
20 OMR47.61360 EUR
50 OMR119.03400 EUR
100 OMR238.06800 EUR
250 OMR595.17000 EUR
500 OMR1,190.34000 EUR
1000 OMR2,380.68000 EUR
2000 OMR4,761.36000 EUR
5000 OMR11,903.40000 EUR
10000 OMR23,806.80000 EUR