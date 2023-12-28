250 Euros to Omani rials

Convert EUR to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 eur
107.062 omr

1.00000 EUR = 0.42825 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869851.1130592.59321.470731.630010.92911518.799
1 GBP1.1496211.27955106.4441.690731.873841.0681321.6111
1 USD0.898450.781525183.18871.321351.464450.834716.8896
1 INR0.01079990.00939460.012020910.01588380.0176040.01003380.203028

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Omani Rial
1 EUR0.42825 OMR
5 EUR2.14123 OMR
10 EUR4.28246 OMR
20 EUR8.56492 OMR
50 EUR21.41230 OMR
100 EUR42.82460 OMR
250 EUR107.06150 OMR
500 EUR214.12300 OMR
1000 EUR428.24600 OMR
2000 EUR856.49200 OMR
5000 EUR2141.23000 OMR
10000 EUR4282.46000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Euro
1 OMR2.33511 EUR
5 OMR11.67555 EUR
10 OMR23.35110 EUR
20 OMR46.70220 EUR
50 OMR116.75550 EUR
100 OMR233.51100 EUR
250 OMR583.77750 EUR
500 OMR1167.55500 EUR
1000 OMR2335.11000 EUR
2000 OMR4670.22000 EUR
5000 OMR11675.55000 EUR
10000 OMR23351.10000 EUR