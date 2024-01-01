500 Omani rials to Euros

Convert OMR to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 omr
1,190.95 eur

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = €2.382 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:39
OMR to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.40842.4322
Low2.37402.3740
Average2.39092.4022
Change-0.60%-1.28%
1 OMR to EUR stats

The performance of OMR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4084 and a 30 day low of 2.3740. This means the 30 day average was 2.3909. The change for OMR to EUR was -0.60.

The performance of OMR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4322 and a 90 day low of 2.3740. This means the 90 day average was 2.4022. The change for OMR to EUR was -1.28.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3411.5131.6760.93720.986
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1511.7751.9671.09924.618
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3881.5370.85919.245
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Euro
1 OMR2.38189 EUR
5 OMR11.90945 EUR
10 OMR23.81890 EUR
20 OMR47.63780 EUR
50 OMR119.09450 EUR
100 OMR238.18900 EUR
250 OMR595.47250 EUR
500 OMR1,190.94500 EUR
1000 OMR2,381.89000 EUR
2000 OMR4,763.78000 EUR
5000 OMR11,909.45000 EUR
10000 OMR23,818.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Omani Rial
1 EUR0.41983 OMR
5 EUR2.09917 OMR
10 EUR4.19834 OMR
20 EUR8.39668 OMR
50 EUR20.99170 OMR
100 EUR41.98340 OMR
250 EUR104.95850 OMR
500 EUR209.91700 OMR
1000 EUR419.83400 OMR
2000 EUR839.66800 OMR
5000 EUR2,099.17000 OMR
10000 EUR4,198.34000 OMR