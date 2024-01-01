1 Czech koruna to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert CZK to BOB at the real exchange rate

1 czk
0.29 bob

1.00000 CZK = 0.29364 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CZK0.29364 BOB
5 CZK1.46822 BOB
10 CZK2.93644 BOB
20 CZK5.87288 BOB
50 CZK14.68220 BOB
100 CZK29.36440 BOB
250 CZK73.41100 BOB
500 CZK146.82200 BOB
1000 CZK293.64400 BOB
2000 CZK587.28800 BOB
5000 CZK1468.22000 BOB
10000 CZK2936.44000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BOB3.40548 CZK
5 BOB17.02740 CZK
10 BOB34.05480 CZK
20 BOB68.10960 CZK
50 BOB170.27400 CZK
100 BOB340.54800 CZK
250 BOB851.37000 CZK
500 BOB1702.74000 CZK
1000 BOB3405.48000 CZK
2000 BOB6810.96000 CZK
5000 BOB17027.40000 CZK
10000 BOB34054.80000 CZK