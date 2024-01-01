1 thousand Cape Verdean escudos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert CVE to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
37.20 pen

1.00000 CVE = 0.03720 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CVE0.03720 PEN
5 CVE0.18599 PEN
10 CVE0.37199 PEN
20 CVE0.74397 PEN
50 CVE1.85993 PEN
100 CVE3.71986 PEN
250 CVE9.29965 PEN
500 CVE18.59930 PEN
1000 CVE37.19860 PEN
2000 CVE74.39720 PEN
5000 CVE185.99300 PEN
10000 CVE371.98600 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PEN26.88270 CVE
5 PEN134.41350 CVE
10 PEN268.82700 CVE
20 PEN537.65400 CVE
50 PEN1344.13500 CVE
100 PEN2688.27000 CVE
250 PEN6720.67500 CVE
500 PEN13441.35000 CVE
1000 PEN26882.70000 CVE
2000 PEN53765.40000 CVE
5000 PEN134413.50000 CVE
10000 PEN268827.00000 CVE