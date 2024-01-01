20 Cape Verdean escudos to Malaysian ringgits

Convert CVE to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 cve
0.93 myr

1.00000 CVE = 0.04651 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CVE0.04651 MYR
5 CVE0.23253 MYR
10 CVE0.46506 MYR
20 CVE0.93012 MYR
50 CVE2.32531 MYR
100 CVE4.65062 MYR
250 CVE11.62655 MYR
500 CVE23.25310 MYR
1000 CVE46.50620 MYR
2000 CVE93.01240 MYR
5000 CVE232.53100 MYR
10000 CVE465.06200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MYR21.50250 CVE
5 MYR107.51250 CVE
10 MYR215.02500 CVE
20 MYR430.05000 CVE
50 MYR1075.12500 CVE
100 MYR2150.25000 CVE
250 MYR5375.62500 CVE
500 MYR10751.25000 CVE
1000 MYR21502.50000 CVE
2000 MYR43005.00000 CVE
5000 MYR107512.50000 CVE
10000 MYR215025.00000 CVE