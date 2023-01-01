5000 Malaysian ringgits to Cape Verdean escudos
Convert MYR to CVE at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Cape Verdean escudos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cape Verdean Escudo
|1 MYR
|22.35470 CVE
|5 MYR
|111.77350 CVE
|10 MYR
|223.54700 CVE
|20 MYR
|447.09400 CVE
|50 MYR
|1117.73500 CVE
|100 MYR
|2235.47000 CVE
|250 MYR
|5588.67500 CVE
|500 MYR
|11177.35000 CVE
|1000 MYR
|22354.70000 CVE
|2000 MYR
|44709.40000 CVE
|5000 MYR
|111773.50000 CVE
|10000 MYR
|223547.00000 CVE