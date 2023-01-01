1 Malaysian ringgit to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert MYR to CVE at the real exchange rate

1 myr
22.35 cve

1.00000 MYR = 22.35470 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:19 UTC
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MYR22.35470 CVE
5 MYR111.77350 CVE
10 MYR223.54700 CVE
20 MYR447.09400 CVE
50 MYR1117.73500 CVE
100 MYR2235.47000 CVE
250 MYR5588.67500 CVE
500 MYR11177.35000 CVE
1000 MYR22354.70000 CVE
2000 MYR44709.40000 CVE
5000 MYR111773.50000 CVE
10000 MYR223547.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CVE0.04473 MYR
5 CVE0.22367 MYR
10 CVE0.44733 MYR
20 CVE0.89466 MYR
50 CVE2.23666 MYR
100 CVE4.47332 MYR
250 CVE11.18330 MYR
500 CVE22.36660 MYR
1000 CVE44.73320 MYR
2000 CVE89.46640 MYR
5000 CVE223.66600 MYR
10000 CVE447.33200 MYR