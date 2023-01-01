20 Cape Verdean escudos to Malaysian ringgits

Convert CVE to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 cve
0,92 myr

1.00000 CVE = 0.04585 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694051.107492.0761.46471.618650.93306518.786
1 GBP1.1502111.27375105.9071.684731.86181.0732221.608
1 USD0.9030.785083183.14611.322651.461670.8425516.9641
1 INR0.01086060.009442220.01202710.01590750.01757950.01013340.204028

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CVE0.04585 MYR
5 CVE0.22927 MYR
10 CVE0.45854 MYR
20 CVE0.91707 MYR
50 CVE2.29268 MYR
100 CVE4.58537 MYR
250 CVE11.46342 MYR
500 CVE22.92685 MYR
1000 CVE45.85370 MYR
2000 CVE91.70740 MYR
5000 CVE229.26850 MYR
10000 CVE458.53700 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MYR21.80850 CVE
5 MYR109.04250 CVE
10 MYR218.08500 CVE
20 MYR436.17000 CVE
50 MYR1090.42500 CVE
100 MYR2180.85000 CVE
250 MYR5452.12500 CVE
500 MYR10904.25000 CVE
1000 MYR21808.50000 CVE
2000 MYR43617.00000 CVE
5000 MYR109042.50000 CVE
10000 MYR218085.00000 CVE