Cape Verdean escudo to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0,046 today, reflecting a -0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.785% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0,046 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,046 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.590% increase in value.