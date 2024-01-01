Cape Verdean escudo إلى رينجيت ماليزي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى رينجيت ماليزي is currently ٠٫٠٤٤ today, reflecting a 0.898% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a 0.398% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى رينجيت ماليزي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٤٤ on 07-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٤٤ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.745% increase in value.