10 Cape Verdean escudos to Malaysian ringgits

Convert CVE to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 cve
0.46 myr

1.00000 CVE = 0.04585 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:30
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694051.1073592.06321.464691.618580.93303518.7857
1 GBP1.1502111.27375105.8971.684791.86181.0731921.6087
1 USD0.903050.785083183.13831.32271.461670.8425516.9646
1 INR0.01086210.00944310.012028210.01590960.01758120.01013430.204053

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CVE0.04585 MYR
5 CVE0.22923 MYR
10 CVE0.45845 MYR
20 CVE0.91690 MYR
50 CVE2.29225 MYR
100 CVE4.58451 MYR
250 CVE11.46128 MYR
500 CVE22.92255 MYR
1000 CVE45.84510 MYR
2000 CVE91.69020 MYR
5000 CVE229.22550 MYR
10000 CVE458.45100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MYR21.81260 CVE
5 MYR109.06300 CVE
10 MYR218.12600 CVE
20 MYR436.25200 CVE
50 MYR1090.63000 CVE
100 MYR2181.26000 CVE
250 MYR5453.15000 CVE
500 MYR10906.30000 CVE
1000 MYR21812.60000 CVE
2000 MYR43625.20000 CVE
5000 MYR109063.00000 CVE
10000 MYR218126.00000 CVE