100 Cape Verdean escudos to Danish kroner

Convert CVE to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 cve
6.73 dkk

1.00000 CVE = 0.06730 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Danish Krone
1 CVE0.06730 DKK
5 CVE0.33649 DKK
10 CVE0.67299 DKK
20 CVE1.34598 DKK
50 CVE3.36494 DKK
100 CVE6.72988 DKK
250 CVE16.82470 DKK
500 CVE33.64940 DKK
1000 CVE67.29880 DKK
2000 CVE134.59760 DKK
5000 CVE336.49400 DKK
10000 CVE672.98800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 DKK14.85910 CVE
5 DKK74.29550 CVE
10 DKK148.59100 CVE
20 DKK297.18200 CVE
50 DKK742.95500 CVE
100 DKK1485.91000 CVE
250 DKK3714.77500 CVE
500 DKK7429.55000 CVE
1000 DKK14859.10000 CVE
2000 DKK29718.20000 CVE
5000 DKK74295.50000 CVE
10000 DKK148591.00000 CVE