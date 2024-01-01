Bolivian Boliviano (BOB)
Currency name
Bolivian Boliviano
Currency symbol
Bs
BOB exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|CLP
|NGN
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|PHP
|From BOB
|0.14503
|0.20120
|137.93500
|230.93400
|0.13293
|0.11326
|21.25160
|8.38911
|To BOB
|6.89500
|4.97026
|0.00725
|0.00433
|7.52279
|8.82905
|0.04706
|0.11920
