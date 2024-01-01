Bolivian bolivianos to Ugandan shillings today

Convert BOB to UGX at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = Ush532.1 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
BOB to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 BOB to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High532.0670539.5720
Low528.1740528.1740
Average529.8850533.2199
Change0.42%-1.03%
1 BOB to UGX stats

The performance of BOB to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 532.0670 and a 30 day low of 528.1740. This means the 30 day average was 529.8850. The change for BOB to UGX was 0.42.

The performance of BOB to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 539.5720 and a 90 day low of 528.1740. This means the 90 day average was 533.2199. The change for BOB to UGX was -1.03.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ugandan Shilling
1 BOB532.06700 UGX
5 BOB2,660.33500 UGX
10 BOB5,320.67000 UGX
20 BOB10,641.34000 UGX
50 BOB26,603.35000 UGX
100 BOB53,206.70000 UGX
250 BOB133,016.75000 UGX
500 BOB266,033.50000 UGX
1000 BOB532,067.00000 UGX
2000 BOB1,064,134.00000 UGX
5000 BOB2,660,335.00000 UGX
10000 BOB5,320,670.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 UGX0.00188 BOB
5 UGX0.00940 BOB
10 UGX0.01879 BOB
20 UGX0.03759 BOB
50 UGX0.09397 BOB
100 UGX0.18795 BOB
250 UGX0.46987 BOB
500 UGX0.93973 BOB
1000 UGX1.87946 BOB
2000 UGX3.75892 BOB
5000 UGX9.39730 BOB
10000 UGX18.79460 BOB