Costa Rican colóns to Myanmar kyats today

Convert CRC to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
4,013.29 mmk

₡1.000 CRC = K4.013 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
CRC to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.02674.1427
Low3.93463.9346
Average3.98444.0217
Change0.35%-3.12%
1 CRC to MMK stats

The performance of CRC to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0267 and a 30 day low of 3.9346. This means the 30 day average was 3.9844. The change for CRC to MMK was 0.35.

The performance of CRC to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1427 and a 90 day low of 3.9346. This means the 90 day average was 4.0217. The change for CRC to MMK was -3.12.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Myanma Kyat
1 CRC4.01329 MMK
5 CRC20.06645 MMK
10 CRC40.13290 MMK
20 CRC80.26580 MMK
50 CRC200.66450 MMK
100 CRC401.32900 MMK
250 CRC1,003.32250 MMK
500 CRC2,006.64500 MMK
1000 CRC4,013.29000 MMK
2000 CRC8,026.58000 MMK
5000 CRC20,066.45000 MMK
10000 CRC40,132.90000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Costa Rican Colón
1 MMK0.24917 CRC
5 MMK1.24586 CRC
10 MMK2.49172 CRC
20 MMK4.98344 CRC
50 MMK12.45860 CRC
100 MMK24.91720 CRC
250 MMK62.29300 CRC
500 MMK124.58600 CRC
1000 MMK249.17200 CRC
2000 MMK498.34400 CRC
5000 MMK1,245.86000 CRC
10000 MMK2,491.72000 CRC