1 Colombian peso to Saint Helena pounds

Convert COP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.00 shp

1.00000 COP = 0.00020 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 COP0.00020 SHP
5 COP0.00102 SHP
10 COP0.00203 SHP
20 COP0.00406 SHP
50 COP0.01015 SHP
100 COP0.02030 SHP
250 COP0.05075 SHP
500 COP0.10150 SHP
1000 COP0.20301 SHP
2000 COP0.40602 SHP
5000 COP1.01505 SHP
10000 COP2.03010 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Colombian Peso
1 SHP4925.86000 COP
5 SHP24629.30000 COP
10 SHP49258.60000 COP
20 SHP98517.20000 COP
50 SHP246293.00000 COP
100 SHP492586.00000 COP
250 SHP1231465.00000 COP
500 SHP2462930.00000 COP
1000 SHP4925860.00000 COP
2000 SHP9851720.00000 COP
5000 SHP24629300.00000 COP
10000 SHP49258600.00000 COP