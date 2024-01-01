100 Saint Helena pounds to Colombian pesos

Convert SHP to COP at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = $5,573 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 SHP to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,755.48005,755.4800
Low5,530.24005,310.5000
Average5,643.50275,553.3753
Change0.77%4.71%
View full history

1 SHP to COP stats

The performance of SHP to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,755.4800 and a 30 day low of 5,530.2400. This means the 30 day average was 5,643.5027. The change for SHP to COP was 0.77.

The performance of SHP to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,755.4800 and a 90 day low of 5,310.5000. This means the 90 day average was 5,553.3753. The change for SHP to COP was 4.71.

Track market ratesView SHP to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.091.3961.704
1 GBP1.26411.2021.9391.69922.8691.7652.154
1 EUR1.0520.83211.6131.41419.0321.4691.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7960.911.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Colombian Peso
1 SHP5,572.85000 COP
5 SHP27,864.25000 COP
10 SHP55,728.50000 COP
20 SHP111,457.00000 COP
50 SHP278,642.50000 COP
100 SHP557,285.00000 COP
250 SHP1,393,212.50000 COP
500 SHP2,786,425.00000 COP
1000 SHP5,572,850.00000 COP
2000 SHP11,145,700.00000 COP
5000 SHP27,864,250.00000 COP
10000 SHP55,728,500.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 COP0.00018 SHP
5 COP0.00090 SHP
10 COP0.00179 SHP
20 COP0.00359 SHP
50 COP0.00897 SHP
100 COP0.01794 SHP
250 COP0.04486 SHP
500 COP0.08972 SHP
1000 COP0.17944 SHP
2000 COP0.35888 SHP
5000 COP0.89720 SHP
10000 COP1.79441 SHP