Colombian pesos to Seychellois rupees today

Convert COP to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
3.36 scr

$1.000 COP = ₨0.003356 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00380.0038
Low0.00330.0033
Average0.00350.0035
Change-0.03%-5.12%
1 COP to SCR stats

The performance of COP to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0038 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0035. The change for COP to SCR was -0.03.

The performance of COP to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0038 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0035. The change for COP to SCR was -5.12.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 COP0.00336 SCR
5 COP0.01678 SCR
10 COP0.03356 SCR
20 COP0.06711 SCR
50 COP0.16778 SCR
100 COP0.33557 SCR
250 COP0.83892 SCR
500 COP1.67783 SCR
1000 COP3.35566 SCR
2000 COP6.71132 SCR
5000 COP16.77830 SCR
10000 COP33.55660 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 SCR298.00400 COP
5 SCR1,490.02000 COP
10 SCR2,980.04000 COP
20 SCR5,960.08000 COP
50 SCR14,900.20000 COP
100 SCR29,800.40000 COP
250 SCR74,501.00000 COP
500 SCR149,002.00000 COP
1000 SCR298,004.00000 COP
2000 SCR596,008.00000 COP
5000 SCR1,490,020.00000 COP
10000 SCR2,980,040.00000 COP