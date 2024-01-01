Colombian pesos to Liberian dollars today

Convert COP to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
47.22 lrd

$1.000 COP = L$0.04722 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04970.0507
Low0.04720.0465
Average0.04840.0487
Change-0.59%-4.43%
1 COP to LRD stats

The performance of COP to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0497 and a 30 day low of 0.0472. This means the 30 day average was 0.0484. The change for COP to LRD was -0.59.

The performance of COP to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0507 and a 90 day low of 0.0465. This means the 90 day average was 0.0487. The change for COP to LRD was -4.43.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 COP0.04722 LRD
5 COP0.23610 LRD
10 COP0.47220 LRD
20 COP0.94441 LRD
50 COP2.36102 LRD
100 COP4.72203 LRD
250 COP11.80508 LRD
500 COP23.61015 LRD
1000 COP47.22030 LRD
2000 COP94.44060 LRD
5000 COP236.10150 LRD
10000 COP472.20300 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 LRD21.17730 COP
5 LRD105.88650 COP
10 LRD211.77300 COP
20 LRD423.54600 COP
50 LRD1,058.86500 COP
100 LRD2,117.73000 COP
250 LRD5,294.32500 COP
500 LRD10,588.65000 COP
1000 LRD21,177.30000 COP
2000 LRD42,354.60000 COP
5000 LRD105,886.50000 COP
10000 LRD211,773.00000 COP