Colombian pesos to Liberian dollars today
Convert COP to LRD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 COP to LRD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0497
|0.0507
|Low
|0.0472
|0.0465
|Average
|0.0484
|0.0487
|Change
|-0.59%
|-4.43%
|View full history
1 COP to LRD stats
The performance of COP to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0497 and a 30 day low of 0.0472. This means the 30 day average was 0.0484. The change for COP to LRD was -0.59.
The performance of COP to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0507 and a 90 day low of 0.0465. This means the 90 day average was 0.0487. The change for COP to LRD was -4.43.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Colombian pesos to Liberian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current COP to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Colombian peso
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Colombian Peso
|1 LRD
|21.17730 COP
|5 LRD
|105.88650 COP
|10 LRD
|211.77300 COP
|20 LRD
|423.54600 COP
|50 LRD
|1,058.86500 COP
|100 LRD
|2,117.73000 COP
|250 LRD
|5,294.32500 COP
|500 LRD
|10,588.65000 COP
|1000 LRD
|21,177.30000 COP
|2000 LRD
|42,354.60000 COP
|5000 LRD
|105,886.50000 COP
|10000 LRD
|211,773.00000 COP