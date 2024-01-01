Colombian pesos to Lebanese pounds today

Convert COP to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
21,629.40 lbp

$1.000 COP = ل.ل.21.63 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.824423.4761
Low21.629421.4411
Average22.236722.4426
Change-1.09%-5.50%
View full history

1 COP to LBP stats

The performance of COP to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.8244 and a 30 day low of 21.6294. This means the 30 day average was 22.2367. The change for COP to LBP was -1.09.

The performance of COP to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.4761 and a 90 day low of 21.4411. This means the 90 day average was 22.4426. The change for COP to LBP was -5.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 COP21.62940 LBP
5 COP108.14700 LBP
10 COP216.29400 LBP
20 COP432.58800 LBP
50 COP1,081.47000 LBP
100 COP2,162.94000 LBP
250 COP5,407.35000 LBP
500 COP10,814.70000 LBP
1000 COP21,629.40000 LBP
2000 COP43,258.80000 LBP
5000 COP108,147.00000 LBP
10000 COP216,294.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Colombian Peso
1 LBP0.04623 COP
5 LBP0.23117 COP
10 LBP0.46233 COP
20 LBP0.92467 COP
50 LBP2.31167 COP
100 LBP4.62333 COP
250 LBP11.55833 COP
500 LBP23.11665 COP
1000 LBP46.23330 COP
2000 LBP92.46660 COP
5000 LBP231.16650 COP
10000 LBP462.33300 COP