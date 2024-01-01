Colombian pesos to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert COP to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.20 kyd

$1.000 COP = $0.0001982 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-1.09%-5.46%
View full history

1 COP to KYD stats

The performance of COP to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for COP to KYD was -1.09.

The performance of COP to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for COP to KYD was -5.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 COP0.00020 KYD
5 COP0.00099 KYD
10 COP0.00198 KYD
20 COP0.00396 KYD
50 COP0.00991 KYD
100 COP0.01982 KYD
250 COP0.04954 KYD
500 COP0.09908 KYD
1000 COP0.19817 KYD
2000 COP0.39634 KYD
5000 COP0.99085 KYD
10000 COP1.98169 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 KYD5,046.20000 COP
5 KYD25,231.00000 COP
10 KYD50,462.00000 COP
20 KYD100,924.00000 COP
50 KYD252,310.00000 COP
100 KYD504,620.00000 COP
250 KYD1,261,550.00000 COP
500 KYD2,523,100.00000 COP
1000 KYD5,046,200.00000 COP
2000 KYD10,092,400.00000 COP
5000 KYD25,231,000.00000 COP
10000 KYD50,462,000.00000 COP