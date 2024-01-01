20 Colombian pesos to South Korean wons

Convert COP to KRW at the real exchange rate

20 cop
7 krw

1.00000 COP = 0.34087 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.927851.348450.7935881.530921.347155.964318.8825
1 EUR1.077711.453220.855321.649881.4517760.312720.3497
1 CAD0.7415920.68812510.5885191.135320.99899941.502714.0031
1 GBP1.26011.169151.6991811.929121.6974870.520623.7938

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / South Korean Won
1 COP0.34087 KRW
5 COP1.70433 KRW
10 COP3.40866 KRW
20 COP6.81732 KRW
50 COP17.04330 KRW
100 COP34.08660 KRW
250 COP85.21650 KRW
500 COP170.43300 KRW
1000 COP340.86600 KRW
2000 COP681.73200 KRW
5000 COP1704.33000 KRW
10000 COP3408.66000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Colombian Peso
1 KRW2.93370 COP
5 KRW14.66850 COP
10 KRW29.33700 COP
20 KRW58.67400 COP
50 KRW146.68500 COP
100 KRW293.37000 COP
250 KRW733.42500 COP
500 KRW1466.85000 COP
1000 KRW2933.70000 COP
2000 KRW5867.40000 COP
5000 KRW14668.50000 COP
10000 KRW29337.00000 COP