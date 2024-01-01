Colombian pesos to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert COP to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
20.40 kgs

$1.000 COP = Лв0.02040 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02180.0231
Low0.02040.0204
Average0.02120.0218
Change-3.00%-10.04%
1 COP to KGS stats

The performance of COP to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0218 and a 30 day low of 0.0204. This means the 30 day average was 0.0212. The change for COP to KGS was -3.00.

The performance of COP to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0231 and a 90 day low of 0.0204. This means the 90 day average was 0.0218. The change for COP to KGS was -10.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 COP0.02040 KGS
5 COP0.10198 KGS
10 COP0.20397 KGS
20 COP0.40794 KGS
50 COP1.01985 KGS
100 COP2.03969 KGS
250 COP5.09923 KGS
500 COP10.19845 KGS
1000 COP20.39690 KGS
2000 COP40.79380 KGS
5000 COP101.98450 KGS
10000 COP203.96900 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Colombian Peso
1 KGS49.02700 COP
5 KGS245.13500 COP
10 KGS490.27000 COP
20 KGS980.54000 COP
50 KGS2,451.35000 COP
100 KGS4,902.70000 COP
250 KGS12,256.75000 COP
500 KGS24,513.50000 COP
1000 KGS49,027.00000 COP
2000 KGS98,054.00000 COP
5000 KGS245,135.00000 COP
10000 KGS490,270.00000 COP