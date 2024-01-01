5 Colombian pesos to Djiboutian francs

5 cop
0 djf

1.00000 COP = 0.04549 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Djiboutian Franc
1 COP0.04549 DJF
5 COP0.22745 DJF
10 COP0.45489 DJF
20 COP0.90978 DJF
50 COP2.27445 DJF
100 COP4.54890 DJF
250 COP11.37225 DJF
500 COP22.74450 DJF
1000 COP45.48900 DJF
2000 COP90.97800 DJF
5000 COP227.44500 DJF
10000 COP454.89000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Colombian Peso
1 DJF21.98330 COP
5 DJF109.91650 COP
10 DJF219.83300 COP
20 DJF439.66600 COP
50 DJF1099.16500 COP
100 DJF2198.33000 COP
250 DJF5495.82500 COP
500 DJF10991.65000 COP
1000 DJF21983.30000 COP
2000 DJF43966.60000 COP
5000 DJF109916.50000 COP
10000 DJF219833.00000 COP