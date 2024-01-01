Colombian pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert COP to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.43 bam

$1.000 COP = KM0.0004332 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0005
Change-2.00%-6.81%
View full history

1 COP to BAM stats

The performance of COP to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for COP to BAM was -2.00.

The performance of COP to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for COP to BAM was -6.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 COP0.00043 BAM
5 COP0.00217 BAM
10 COP0.00433 BAM
20 COP0.00866 BAM
50 COP0.02166 BAM
100 COP0.04332 BAM
250 COP0.10830 BAM
500 COP0.21660 BAM
1000 COP0.43321 BAM
2000 COP0.86641 BAM
5000 COP2.16603 BAM
10000 COP4.33205 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Colombian Peso
1 BAM2,308.38000 COP
5 BAM11,541.90000 COP
10 BAM23,083.80000 COP
20 BAM46,167.60000 COP
50 BAM115,419.00000 COP
100 BAM230,838.00000 COP
250 BAM577,095.00000 COP
500 BAM1,154,190.00000 COP
1000 BAM2,308,380.00000 COP
2000 BAM4,616,760.00000 COP
5000 BAM11,541,900.00000 COP
10000 BAM23,083,800.00000 COP