1,000 cop
22.18 all

$1.000 COP = Lek0.02218 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02350.0242
Low0.02220.0222
Average0.02290.0233
Change-2.04%-7.18%
1 COP to ALL stats

The performance of COP to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0235 and a 30 day low of 0.0222. This means the 30 day average was 0.0229. The change for COP to ALL was -2.04.

The performance of COP to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0242 and a 90 day low of 0.0222. This means the 90 day average was 0.0233. The change for COP to ALL was -7.18.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Albanian Lek
1 COP0.02218 ALL
5 COP0.11092 ALL
10 COP0.22185 ALL
20 COP0.44369 ALL
50 COP1.10923 ALL
100 COP2.21846 ALL
250 COP5.54615 ALL
500 COP11.09230 ALL
1000 COP22.18460 ALL
2000 COP44.36920 ALL
5000 COP110.92300 ALL
10000 COP221.84600 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Colombian Peso
1 ALL45.07640 COP
5 ALL225.38200 COP
10 ALL450.76400 COP
20 ALL901.52800 COP
50 ALL2,253.82000 COP
100 ALL4,507.64000 COP
250 ALL11,269.10000 COP
500 ALL22,538.20000 COP
1000 ALL45,076.40000 COP
2000 ALL90,152.80000 COP
5000 ALL225,382.00000 COP
10000 ALL450,764.00000 COP