1 thousand Swiss francs to Cambodian riels

Convert CHF to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
4,510,860 khr

1.00000 CHF = 4510.86000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:53 UTC
CHF to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.056887.75141.434761.643420.967918.3906
1GBP1.153811.2193101.2451.655381.896121.1167621.2185
1USD0.946250.820143183.0351.357651.555090.915917.4022
1INR0.01139580.009877070.012043110.01635030.01872810.01103030.209577

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 CHF4510.86000 KHR
5 CHF22554.30000 KHR
10 CHF45108.60000 KHR
20 CHF90217.20000 KHR
50 CHF225543.00000 KHR
100 CHF451086.00000 KHR
250 CHF1127715.00000 KHR
500 CHF2255430.00000 KHR
1000 CHF4510860.00000 KHR
2000 CHF9021720.00000 KHR
5000 CHF22554300.00000 KHR
10000 CHF45108600.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Swiss Franc
1 KHR0.00022 CHF
5 KHR0.00111 CHF
10 KHR0.00222 CHF
20 KHR0.00443 CHF
50 KHR0.01108 CHF
100 KHR0.02217 CHF
250 KHR0.05542 CHF
500 KHR0.11084 CHF
1000 KHR0.22169 CHF
2000 KHR0.44337 CHF
5000 KHR1.10844 CHF
10000 KHR2.21687 CHF