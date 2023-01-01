20 Swiss francs to Haitian gourdes

Convert CHF to HTG at the real exchange rate

20 chf
2957.86 htg

1.00000 CHF = 147.89300 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 HTG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056887.75141.43451.643030.968218.3952
1GBP1.1536711.21925101.241.655011.89561.1169821.2229
1USD0.946250.820176183.0351.35741.554730.916217.4065
1INR0.01139580.009877480.012043110.01634730.01872370.01103390.209628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Haitian Gourde
1 CHF147.89300 HTG
5 CHF739.46500 HTG
10 CHF1478.93000 HTG
20 CHF2957.86000 HTG
50 CHF7394.65000 HTG
100 CHF14789.30000 HTG
250 CHF36973.25000 HTG
500 CHF73946.50000 HTG
1000 CHF147893.00000 HTG
2000 CHF295786.00000 HTG
5000 CHF739465.00000 HTG
10000 CHF1478930.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Swiss Franc
1 HTG0.00676 CHF
5 HTG0.03381 CHF
10 HTG0.06762 CHF
20 HTG0.13523 CHF
50 HTG0.33808 CHF
100 HTG0.67616 CHF
250 HTG1.69041 CHF
500 HTG3.38081 CHF
1000 HTG6.76162 CHF
2000 HTG13.52324 CHF
5000 HTG33.80810 CHF
10000 HTG67.61620 CHF