500 Swiss francs to Haitian gourdes
Convert CHF to HTG at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Swiss francs to Haitian gourdes
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Haitian Gourde
|1 CHF
|147.89300 HTG
|5 CHF
|739.46500 HTG
|10 CHF
|1478.93000 HTG
|20 CHF
|2957.86000 HTG
|50 CHF
|7394.65000 HTG
|100 CHF
|14789.30000 HTG
|250 CHF
|36973.25000 HTG
|500 CHF
|73946.50000 HTG
|1000 CHF
|147893.00000 HTG
|2000 CHF
|295786.00000 HTG
|5000 CHF
|739465.00000 HTG
|10000 CHF
|1478930.00000 HTG