10 Haitian gourdes to Swiss francs

Convert HTG to CHF at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = SFr.0.006774 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
HTG to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CHF
1 HTG to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00680.0068
Low0.00660.0064
Average0.00670.0065
Change2.76%4.54%
1 HTG to CHF stats

The performance of HTG to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0068 and a 30 day low of 0.0066. This means the 30 day average was 0.0067. The change for HTG to CHF was 2.76.

The performance of HTG to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0068 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0065. The change for HTG to CHF was 4.54.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1211.3990.78984.3860.9481.538
1 SGD0.745113.4931.0420.58862.8320.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6570.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95410.56460.3210.6771.099

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Swiss Franc
1 HTG0.00677 CHF
5 HTG0.03387 CHF
10 HTG0.06774 CHF
20 HTG0.13548 CHF
50 HTG0.33869 CHF
100 HTG0.67739 CHF
250 HTG1.69346 CHF
500 HTG3.38692 CHF
1000 HTG6.77385 CHF
2000 HTG13.54770 CHF
5000 HTG33.86925 CHF
10000 HTG67.73850 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Haitian Gourde
1 CHF147.62700 HTG
5 CHF738.13500 HTG
10 CHF1,476.27000 HTG
20 CHF2,952.54000 HTG
50 CHF7,381.35000 HTG
100 CHF14,762.70000 HTG
250 CHF36,906.75000 HTG
500 CHF73,813.50000 HTG
1000 CHF147,627.00000 HTG
2000 CHF295,254.00000 HTG
5000 CHF738,135.00000 HTG
10000 CHF1,476,270.00000 HTG