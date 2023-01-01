20 Swiss francs to Algerian dinars

20 chf
2,998.86 dzd

1.00000 CHF = 149.94300 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:19 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 DZD
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 CHF149.94300 DZD
5 CHF749.71500 DZD
10 CHF1499.43000 DZD
20 CHF2998.86000 DZD
50 CHF7497.15000 DZD
100 CHF14994.30000 DZD
250 CHF37485.75000 DZD
500 CHF74971.50000 DZD
1000 CHF149943.00000 DZD
2000 CHF299886.00000 DZD
5000 CHF749715.00000 DZD
10000 CHF1499430.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 DZD0.00667 CHF
5 DZD0.03335 CHF
10 DZD0.06669 CHF
20 DZD0.13338 CHF
50 DZD0.33346 CHF
100 DZD0.66692 CHF
250 DZD1.66730 CHF
500 DZD3.33460 CHF
1000 DZD6.66919 CHF
2000 DZD13.33838 CHF
5000 DZD33.34595 CHF
10000 DZD66.69190 CHF