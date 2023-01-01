10 Swiss francs to Algerian dinars

Convert CHF to DZD at the real exchange rate

10 chf
1499.27 dzd

1.00000 CHF = 149.92700 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056687.73481.434391.642980.968118.395
1GBP1.1539311.21925101.241.655191.895891.1171221.2267
1USD0.946450.820176183.0351.357551.554970.916217.4096
1INR0.0113980.009877480.012043110.01634910.01872670.01103390.209666

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 CHF149.92700 DZD
5 CHF749.63500 DZD
10 CHF1499.27000 DZD
20 CHF2998.54000 DZD
50 CHF7496.35000 DZD
100 CHF14992.70000 DZD
250 CHF37481.75000 DZD
500 CHF74963.50000 DZD
1000 CHF149927.00000 DZD
2000 CHF299854.00000 DZD
5000 CHF749635.00000 DZD
10000 CHF1499270.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 DZD0.00667 CHF
5 DZD0.03335 CHF
10 DZD0.06670 CHF
20 DZD0.13340 CHF
50 DZD0.33350 CHF
100 DZD0.66699 CHF
250 DZD1.66748 CHF
500 DZD3.33496 CHF
1000 DZD6.66992 CHF
2000 DZD13.33984 CHF
5000 DZD33.34960 CHF
10000 DZD66.69920 CHF