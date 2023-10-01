1 Swiss franc to Czech korunas

Convert CHF to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 chf
25.22 czk

1.00000 CHF = 25.21900 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:13 UTC
CHF to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CHF25.21900 CZK
5 CHF126.09500 CZK
10 CHF252.19000 CZK
20 CHF504.38000 CZK
50 CHF1260.95000 CZK
100 CHF2521.90000 CZK
250 CHF6304.75000 CZK
500 CHF12609.50000 CZK
1000 CHF25219.00000 CZK
2000 CHF50438.00000 CZK
5000 CHF126095.00000 CZK
10000 CHF252190.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Swiss Franc
1 CZK0.03965 CHF
5 CZK0.19826 CHF
10 CZK0.39653 CHF
20 CZK0.79305 CHF
50 CZK1.98263 CHF
100 CZK3.96526 CHF
250 CZK9.91315 CHF
500 CZK19.82630 CHF
1000 CZK39.65260 CHF
2000 CZK79.30520 CHF
5000 CZK198.26300 CHF
10000 CZK396.52600 CHF