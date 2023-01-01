10 Swiss francs to Brunei dollars

Convert CHF to BND at the real exchange rate

10 chf
14.93 bnd

1.00000 CHF = 1.49274 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.0564587.72231.434031.641980.9677518.3883
1GBP1.1538711.219101.221.654671.894621.1166621.2175
1USD0.946550.820345183.0351.35741.554240.91617.4057
1INR0.01139960.00987950.012043110.01634730.01871790.01103150.209619

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1.49274 BND
5 CHF7.46370 BND
10 CHF14.92740 BND
20 CHF29.85480 BND
50 CHF74.63700 BND
100 CHF149.27400 BND
250 CHF373.18500 BND
500 CHF746.37000 BND
1000 CHF1492.74000 BND
2000 CHF2985.48000 BND
5000 CHF7463.70000 BND
10000 CHF14927.40000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0.66991 CHF
5 BND3.34954 CHF
10 BND6.69909 CHF
20 BND13.39818 CHF
50 BND33.49545 CHF
100 BND66.99090 CHF
250 BND167.47725 CHF
500 BND334.95450 CHF
1000 BND669.90900 CHF
2000 BND1339.81800 CHF
5000 BND3349.54500 CHF
10000 BND6699.09000 CHF