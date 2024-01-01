5,000 Brunei dollars to Swiss francs

Convert BND to CHF at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = SFr.0.6598 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
BND to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 BND to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66190.6619
Low0.65390.6459
Average0.65790.6556
Change0.38%1.50%
1 BND to CHF stats

The performance of BND to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6619 and a 30 day low of 0.6539. This means the 30 day average was 0.6579. The change for BND to CHF was 0.38.

The performance of BND to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6619 and a 90 day low of 0.6459. This means the 90 day average was 0.6556. The change for BND to CHF was 1.50.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0631.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1441.4181.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.940.9591.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6760.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0.65983 CHF
5 BND3.29915 CHF
10 BND6.59829 CHF
20 BND13.19658 CHF
50 BND32.99145 CHF
100 BND65.98290 CHF
250 BND164.95725 CHF
500 BND329.91450 CHF
1000 BND659.82900 CHF
2000 BND1,319.65800 CHF
5000 BND3,299.14500 CHF
10000 BND6,598.29000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1.51554 BND
5 CHF7.57770 BND
10 CHF15.15540 BND
20 CHF30.31080 BND
50 CHF75.77700 BND
100 CHF151.55400 BND
250 CHF378.88500 BND
500 CHF757.77000 BND
1000 CHF1,515.54000 BND
2000 CHF3,031.08000 BND
5000 CHF7,577.70000 BND
10000 CHF15,155.40000 BND