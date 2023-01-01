5 Swiss francs to Bermudan dollars

Convert CHF to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 chf
5.46 bmd

1.00000 CHF = 1.09182 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:48 UTC
CHF to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BMD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.056587.72651.433991.641420.9676518.388
1GBP1.153811.21905101.2241.654621.893961.1164821.2171
1USD0.94650.820311183.0351.35731.553640.915917.4046
1INR0.01139910.00987910.012043110.01634610.01871070.01103030.209606

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bermudan Dollar
1 CHF1.09182 BMD
5 CHF5.45910 BMD
10 CHF10.91820 BMD
20 CHF21.83640 BMD
50 CHF54.59100 BMD
100 CHF109.18200 BMD
250 CHF272.95500 BMD
500 CHF545.91000 BMD
1000 CHF1091.82000 BMD
2000 CHF2183.64000 BMD
5000 CHF5459.10000 BMD
10000 CHF10918.20000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BMD0.91590 CHF
5 BMD4.57950 CHF
10 BMD9.15900 CHF
20 BMD18.31800 CHF
50 BMD45.79500 CHF
100 BMD91.59000 CHF
250 BMD228.97500 CHF
500 BMD457.95000 CHF
1000 BMD915.90000 CHF
2000 BMD1831.80000 CHF
5000 BMD4579.50000 CHF
10000 BMD9159.00000 CHF