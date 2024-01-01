1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Swiss francs

Convert BMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = SFr.0.8824 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 BMD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89070.8907
Low0.86250.8406
Average0.87300.8582
Change2.01%3.67%
1 BMD to CHF stats

The performance of BMD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8907 and a 30 day low of 0.8625. This means the 30 day average was 0.8730. The change for BMD to CHF was 2.01.

The performance of BMD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8907 and a 90 day low of 0.8406. This means the 90 day average was 0.8582. The change for BMD to CHF was 3.67.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BMD0.88240 CHF
5 BMD4.41200 CHF
10 BMD8.82400 CHF
20 BMD17.64800 CHF
50 BMD44.12000 CHF
100 BMD88.24000 CHF
250 BMD220.60000 CHF
500 BMD441.20000 CHF
1000 BMD882.40000 CHF
2000 BMD1,764.80000 CHF
5000 BMD4,412.00000 CHF
10000 BMD8,824.00000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bermudan Dollar
1 CHF1.13327 BMD
5 CHF5.66635 BMD
10 CHF11.33270 BMD
20 CHF22.66540 BMD
50 CHF56.66350 BMD
100 CHF113.32700 BMD
250 CHF283.31750 BMD
500 CHF566.63500 BMD
1000 CHF1,133.27000 BMD
2000 CHF2,266.54000 BMD
5000 CHF5,666.35000 BMD
10000 CHF11,332.70000 BMD