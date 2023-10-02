5 Swiss francs to Bangladeshi takas
Convert CHF to BDT at the real exchange rate
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 CHF
|120.38700 BDT
|5 CHF
|601.93500 BDT
|10 CHF
|1203.87000 BDT
|20 CHF
|2407.74000 BDT
|50 CHF
|6019.35000 BDT
|100 CHF
|12038.70000 BDT
|250 CHF
|30096.75000 BDT
|500 CHF
|60193.50000 BDT
|1000 CHF
|120387.00000 BDT
|2000 CHF
|240774.00000 BDT
|5000 CHF
|601935.00000 BDT
|10000 CHF
|1203870.00000 BDT