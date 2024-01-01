20 Belarusian rubles to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BYN to MAD at the real exchange rate

20 byn
61.55 mad

1.00000 BYN = 3.07742 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Moroccan Dirham
1 BYN3.07742 MAD
5 BYN15.38710 MAD
10 BYN30.77420 MAD
20 BYN61.54840 MAD
50 BYN153.87100 MAD
100 BYN307.74200 MAD
250 BYN769.35500 MAD
500 BYN1538.71000 MAD
1000 BYN3077.42000 MAD
2000 BYN6154.84000 MAD
5000 BYN15387.10000 MAD
10000 BYN30774.20000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Belarusian Ruble
1 MAD0.32495 BYN
5 MAD1.62473 BYN
10 MAD3.24947 BYN
20 MAD6.49894 BYN
50 MAD16.24735 BYN
100 MAD32.49470 BYN
250 MAD81.23675 BYN
500 MAD162.47350 BYN
1000 MAD324.94700 BYN
2000 MAD649.89400 BYN
5000 MAD1624.73500 BYN
10000 MAD3249.47000 BYN