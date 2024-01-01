Botswanan pulas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert BWP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
275,876 ugx

P1.000 BWP = Ush275.9 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
BWP to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High276.3900283.9470
Low271.7660270.6970
Average274.0222275.9874
Change1.46%-0.97%
View full history

1 BWP to UGX stats

The performance of BWP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 276.3900 and a 30 day low of 271.7660. This means the 30 day average was 274.0222. The change for BWP to UGX was 1.46.

The performance of BWP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 283.9470 and a 90 day low of 270.6970. This means the 90 day average was 275.9874. The change for BWP to UGX was -0.97.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ugandan Shilling
1 BWP275.87600 UGX
5 BWP1,379.38000 UGX
10 BWP2,758.76000 UGX
20 BWP5,517.52000 UGX
50 BWP13,793.80000 UGX
100 BWP27,587.60000 UGX
250 BWP68,969.00000 UGX
500 BWP137,938.00000 UGX
1000 BWP275,876.00000 UGX
2000 BWP551,752.00000 UGX
5000 BWP1,379,380.00000 UGX
10000 BWP2,758,760.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 UGX0.00362 BWP
5 UGX0.01812 BWP
10 UGX0.03625 BWP
20 UGX0.07250 BWP
50 UGX0.18124 BWP
100 UGX0.36248 BWP
250 UGX0.90621 BWP
500 UGX1.81241 BWP
1000 UGX3.62482 BWP
2000 UGX7.24964 BWP
5000 UGX18.12410 BWP
10000 UGX36.24820 BWP