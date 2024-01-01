5000 Botswanan pulas to Ugandan shillings

Convert BWP to UGX at the real exchange rate

5,000 bwp
1,415,220 ugx

1.00000 BWP = 283.04400 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ugandan Shilling
1 BWP283.04400 UGX
5 BWP1415.22000 UGX
10 BWP2830.44000 UGX
20 BWP5660.88000 UGX
50 BWP14152.20000 UGX
100 BWP28304.40000 UGX
250 BWP70761.00000 UGX
500 BWP141522.00000 UGX
1000 BWP283044.00000 UGX
2000 BWP566088.00000 UGX
5000 BWP1415220.00000 UGX
10000 BWP2830440.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 UGX0.00353 BWP
5 UGX0.01767 BWP
10 UGX0.03533 BWP
20 UGX0.07066 BWP
50 UGX0.17665 BWP
100 UGX0.35330 BWP
250 UGX0.88326 BWP
500 UGX1.76651 BWP
1000 UGX3.53302 BWP
2000 UGX7.06604 BWP
5000 UGX17.66510 BWP
10000 UGX35.33020 BWP