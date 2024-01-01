Botswanan pulas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BWP to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
500.91 ttd

P1.000 BWP = TT$0.5009 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
BWP to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50330.5052
Low0.49580.4915
Average0.49990.4986
Change0.93%1.48%
1 BWP to TTD stats

The performance of BWP to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5033 and a 30 day low of 0.4958. This means the 30 day average was 0.4999. The change for BWP to TTD was 0.93.

The performance of BWP to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5052 and a 90 day low of 0.4915. This means the 90 day average was 0.4986. The change for BWP to TTD was 1.48.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BWP0.50091 TTD
5 BWP2.50453 TTD
10 BWP5.00905 TTD
20 BWP10.01810 TTD
50 BWP25.04525 TTD
100 BWP50.09050 TTD
250 BWP125.22625 TTD
500 BWP250.45250 TTD
1000 BWP500.90500 TTD
2000 BWP1,001.81000 TTD
5000 BWP2,504.52500 TTD
10000 BWP5,009.05000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 TTD1.99638 BWP
5 TTD9.98190 BWP
10 TTD19.96380 BWP
20 TTD39.92760 BWP
50 TTD99.81900 BWP
100 TTD199.63800 BWP
250 TTD499.09500 BWP
500 TTD998.19000 BWP
1000 TTD1,996.38000 BWP
2000 TTD3,992.76000 BWP
5000 TTD9,981.90000 BWP
10000 TTD19,963.80000 BWP