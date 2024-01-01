20 Botswanan pulas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert BWP to TTD at the real exchange rate

20 bwp
9.89 ttd

1.00000 BWP = 0.49452 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.88250.927851.34711.348451.632790.7935881.53092
1 ZAR0.052959110.04914080.07134120.07141270.08647090.04202770.0810764
1 EUR1.077720.349711.451771.453221.759650.855321.64988
1 SGD0.74233514.01710.68881511.0011.212080.5891081.13646

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BWP0.49452 TTD
5 BWP2.47261 TTD
10 BWP4.94523 TTD
20 BWP9.89046 TTD
50 BWP24.72615 TTD
100 BWP49.45230 TTD
250 BWP123.63075 TTD
500 BWP247.26150 TTD
1000 BWP494.52300 TTD
2000 BWP989.04600 TTD
5000 BWP2472.61500 TTD
10000 BWP4945.23000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 TTD2.02215 BWP
5 TTD10.11075 BWP
10 TTD20.22150 BWP
20 TTD40.44300 BWP
50 TTD101.10750 BWP
100 TTD202.21500 BWP
250 TTD505.53750 BWP
500 TTD1011.07500 BWP
1000 TTD2022.15000 BWP
2000 TTD4044.30000 BWP
5000 TTD10110.75000 BWP
10000 TTD20221.50000 BWP