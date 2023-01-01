10 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert TTD to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 ttd
20.59 bwp

1.00000 TTD = 2.05880 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TTD to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.050587.45941.444751.660210.963118.9236
1GBP1.15511.21335101.0171.668721.917581.1123821.8572
1USD0.95190.824165183.2551.37531.58040.916818.0139
1INR0.01143390.009899280.012011310.01651910.01898270.0110120.21637

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 TTD2.05880 BWP
5 TTD10.29400 BWP
10 TTD20.58800 BWP
20 TTD41.17600 BWP
50 TTD102.94000 BWP
100 TTD205.88000 BWP
250 TTD514.70000 BWP
500 TTD1029.40000 BWP
1000 TTD2058.80000 BWP
2000 TTD4117.60000 BWP
5000 TTD10294.00000 BWP
10000 TTD20588.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BWP0.48572 TTD
5 BWP2.42860 TTD
10 BWP4.85719 TTD
20 BWP9.71438 TTD
50 BWP24.28595 TTD
100 BWP48.57190 TTD
250 BWP121.42975 TTD
500 BWP242.85950 TTD
1000 BWP485.71900 TTD
2000 BWP971.43800 TTD
5000 BWP2428.59500 TTD
10000 BWP4857.19000 TTD