Botswanan pulas to Saudi riyals today

Convert BWP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
278.31 sar

P1.000 BWP = SR0.2783 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27890.2796
Low0.27570.2730
Average0.27720.2763
Change0.94%0.69%
1 BWP to SAR stats

The performance of BWP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2789 and a 30 day low of 0.2757. This means the 30 day average was 0.2772. The change for BWP to SAR was 0.94.

The performance of BWP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2796 and a 90 day low of 0.2730. This means the 90 day average was 0.2763. The change for BWP to SAR was 0.69.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Saudi Riyal
1 BWP0.27831 SAR
5 BWP1.39154 SAR
10 BWP2.78307 SAR
20 BWP5.56614 SAR
50 BWP13.91535 SAR
100 BWP27.83070 SAR
250 BWP69.57675 SAR
500 BWP139.15350 SAR
1000 BWP278.30700 SAR
2000 BWP556.61400 SAR
5000 BWP1,391.53500 SAR
10000 BWP2,783.07000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Botswanan Pula
1 SAR3.59315 BWP
5 SAR17.96575 BWP
10 SAR35.93150 BWP
20 SAR71.86300 BWP
50 SAR179.65750 BWP
100 SAR359.31500 BWP
250 SAR898.28750 BWP
500 SAR1,796.57500 BWP
1000 SAR3,593.15000 BWP
2000 SAR7,186.30000 BWP
5000 SAR17,965.75000 BWP
10000 SAR35,931.50000 BWP