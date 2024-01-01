Botswanan pulas to Myanmar kyats today

Convert BWP to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
155,810 mmk

P1.000 BWP = K155.8 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High156.2300156.7790
Low154.4440152.9640
Average155.2791154.8552
Change0.88%0.53%
View full history

1 BWP to MMK stats

The performance of BWP to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.2300 and a 30 day low of 154.4440. This means the 30 day average was 155.2791. The change for BWP to MMK was 0.88.

The performance of BWP to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 156.7790 and a 90 day low of 152.9640. This means the 90 day average was 154.8552. The change for BWP to MMK was 0.53.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Myanma Kyat
1 BWP155.81000 MMK
5 BWP779.05000 MMK
10 BWP1,558.10000 MMK
20 BWP3,116.20000 MMK
50 BWP7,790.50000 MMK
100 BWP15,581.00000 MMK
250 BWP38,952.50000 MMK
500 BWP77,905.00000 MMK
1000 BWP155,810.00000 MMK
2000 BWP311,620.00000 MMK
5000 BWP779,050.00000 MMK
10000 BWP1,558,100.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Botswanan Pula
1 MMK0.00642 BWP
5 MMK0.03209 BWP
10 MMK0.06418 BWP
20 MMK0.12836 BWP
50 MMK0.32090 BWP
100 MMK0.64181 BWP
250 MMK1.60452 BWP
500 MMK3.20904 BWP
1000 MMK6.41808 BWP
2000 MMK12.83616 BWP
5000 MMK32.09040 BWP
10000 MMK64.18080 BWP